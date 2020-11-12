Ben Lippen is in the market for a head football coach

James Reynolds leaves Ben Lippen after three seasons in charge of the Falcon football program.

According to school athletics director Shannon Glenn, Reynolds and the school both mutually agreed the program should have different leadership going forward.

A graduate of The Citadel, Reynolds was an assistant at Ben Lippen under former head coach Reggie Shaw who is now at Byrnes. He has also been an assistant at A.C. Flora, River Bluff and Westwood.