SCHSL adds Thursday to high school football's Weekend of Champions

All five state title games will be held at one venue over a three-day period.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Weekend of Champions is getting an extra day.

The South Carolina High School League Executive Committee voted Wednesday to put one of its state title games on Thursday night. The change in the schedule will allow all of the championship games to be held at one site.

In previous years, two venues have been used by the SCHSL. This past season, Benedict College's Charlie W. Johnson continued its spot in the rotation while Harry Parone Stadium on the campus of Spring Valley High School was used for the first time. Prior to 2020, Benedict College's stadium and Williams-Brice Stadium had been the normal sites for the two-day schedule of state championship games.

This year, the Thursday night game will be the 4A contest with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. On Friday, Class 2A will kick off at 2:00 p.m. and Class 3A will do likewise at 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, the two games will be Class A at noon and Class 5A at 5:00 p.m.