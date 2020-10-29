Camden running back is a Mr. Football finalist

Willis Lane is one of the five finalist for the state's highest individual award for high school football.

One of the reasons Camden has been one of the top teams in Class 3A in the last few seasons is its skill players and one of those players is up for the state's Mr. Football Award.

Senior running back WIllis Lane is one of five finalists for the award which was established in 1995 by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association.

In four games, Lane has 53 rushes for 555 yards and four touchdowns. He has accumulated those numbers without playing in the fourth quarter of any game so far this season.

The other candidates as announced by the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl -

Ty’rion Ingram-Dawkins, DT, Gaffney High School

Ahmad Green, QB, May River High School

Gregory Johnson, III, OLB, MLB, Northwestern High School