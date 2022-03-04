Sweigart commits to South Carolina as a preferred walk on

Chapin offensive lineman Chase Sweigart will join the South Carolina program as a preferred walk-on.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Chapin offensive tackle Chase Sweigart announced on social media that he has committed to play at South Carolina as a preferred walk-on.

Sweigart had also received a PWO offer from the likes of Florida, Auburn and Penn State. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman had scholarship offers from South Florida, Western Kentucky, Charlotte, Liberty, East Carolina, Liberty and Old Dominion.