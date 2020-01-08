No Shrine Bowl in 2020

The 84th annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas was scheduled to be played on December 19 at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg.

Wade Hampton head football coach Jerry Brown, who won three state titles at Berkeley along with one each at Spring Valley and Batesburg-Leesville, was scheduled to serve as the head coach of the South Carolina team. White Knoll head coach Dean Howell was set to serve as an assistant coach. The 2020 staff reportedly will be working the 2021 game. In the meantime, the staff will still select the top 44 players in the state so they can still have the notoriety of being named a Shrine Bowl selection.