Midlands lineman commits to Army

Pelion senior Will Jeffcoat has announced he will play at the next level for Army West Point. He made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.
Jeffcoat is a four-year starter on the Pelion offensive line and a three-year starter on the defensive line.
The 6-2 1/2, 270-pound senior plans on majoring at kinesiology while playing for the Black Knights.
There have been a number of Midlands players who have continued their careers at that program, the latest being North Central product Cedric Cunningham who is a starting defensive back for Army.
The Black Knights will be on WLTX this Saturday when they host Air Force at 11:30 a.m.