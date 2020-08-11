Mid-Carolina defeats Fairfield Central 28-14

Anthony "Moo Moo" Wicker paced the running attack with a 3-yard touchdown to open the game and 62-yarder to cap off the scoring for Mid-Carolina in a 28-14 victory over Fairfield Central.
The Rebels led 14-8 at halftime and took advantage of a dropped snap on a punt at the start of the third quarter to take over on the Fairfield Central three-yard line. Mid-Carolina would score to take a 21-8 lead.
The Griffins had the ball first and goal at the Mid-Carolina five but fumbled as the score remained 21-6 heading to the fourth quarter.
After Wicker's 62-yard scoring scamper, the Griffins would add a late touchdown.
Mid-Carolina will host Chapin this week while Fairfield Central will open the playoffs at home against Wren.