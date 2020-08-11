Mid-Carolina defeats Fairfield Central 28-14

On a Saturday morning in Prosperity, Mid-Carolina and Fairfield Central squared off at Lon Armstrong Stadium.

Anthony "Moo Moo" Wicker paced the running attack with a 3-yard touchdown to open the game and 62-yarder to cap off the scoring for Mid-Carolina in a 28-14 victory over Fairfield Central.

The Rebels led 14-8 at halftime and took advantage of a dropped snap on a punt at the start of the third quarter to take over on the Fairfield Central three-yard line. Mid-Carolina would score to take a 21-8 lead.

WATCH - Highlights from Mid-Carolina's 28-14 win over Fairfield Central in a special Saturday game at Lon Armstrong Stadium in Prosperity. pic.twitter.com/TfoeLCgY4r — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) November 8, 2020

The Griffins had the ball first and goal at the Mid-Carolina five but fumbled as the score remained 21-6 heading to the fourth quarter.

After Wicker's 62-yard scoring scamper, the Griffins would add a late touchdown.