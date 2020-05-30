The Palmetto State's third-ranked prospect for the Class of 2021 announced on Twitter that he will play at Florida State.

Blythewood wide receiver Joshua Burrell chose the Seminoles over a host of Power 5 schools including Arkansas, Louisville, Duke, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Arizona State, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Nebraska.

The 6-2, 195 pound Burrell is rated as a 3-star prospect by Rivals.com and 247 Sports. As a junior, Burrell recorded 57 catches for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Bengals.