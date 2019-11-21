Hammond's practice schedule this week was very similar to the previous two seasons.

It included a workout at Benedict College and Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, the site for Friday night's SCISA 3A state championship.

The kickoff was moved from Saturday afternoon to Friday at 7:00 p.m. due to rain in Saturday's forecast.

When it comes to state title game experience, Hammond is loaded in that category. The Skyhawks are playing for a state title for the 13th time in the last 16 years. A victory over Laurence Manning would give Hammond its third straight title and 11th since 2006. Overall it would be number 17 for the program.