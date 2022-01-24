Dreher head football coach steps down

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There is another Midlands school looking for a head football coach as Treigh Sullivan has resigned after nine years at Dreher.
Sullivan was a Dreher assistant under former heaad coach Josh Stepp who left to become the head coach at Lexington High School. For the past five seasons, he has been at Georgia State and he was named last week as that program's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Sullivan was 43-41 in his nine seasons with the Blue Devils.
Sullvan posted a lenghty message on Twitter where he thanked the Dreher administration along with his current and former players and coaches. With his family based in Gilbert, Sullivan will look for his next job closer to that area. He also has experience as an assistant athletics director at Dreher so a job in athletic administration could be part of Sullivan's future.