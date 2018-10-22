COLUMBIA, SC — One day after the Shrine Bowl rosters were revealed more Palmetto State and Midlands stars will get another high school game before their seasons high school careers are officially over.

The Touchstone Energey Cooperative North-South Bowl released their rosters Monday night and they feature over 20 players from the Midlands.

Some of the headliners were received invites were Dutch Fork receiver Gage Zirke, Brookland-Cayce quarterback Reed Charpia, and Camden's versatile defensive lineman Jarvaris Holliday to name a few.

For the complete rosters go here-http://www.ecsc.org/content/2018-touchstone-energy-bowl-roster-announced

