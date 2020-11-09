x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

High School

Friday Night Blitz: Week Three scores and highlights

Check out scores and highlights from high school football games across the Midlands.
Credit: WLTX

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week Three of high school football is underway.

Here are the match ups we're following.

  • Ben Lippen at First Baptist
  • Laurence Manning at Porter-Gaud
  • Pinewood Prep at Wilson Hall
  • Augusta Christian at Greenwood Christian 
  • Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman 
  • Dorchester Academy at Orangeburg Prep
  • Lee Academy at Calhoun Academy 
  • Dillon Christian at Thomas Sumter
  • Clarendon Hall at Laurens Academy 
  • Northside Christian at Conway Christian 
  • Richard Winn at W.W. King

Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights throughout the evening. We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag. And be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

Related Articles

Week 3 - September 11 Ben Lippen @ First Baptist Laurence Manning @ Porter-Gaud Pinewood Prep @ Wilson Hall Augusta...

Posted by SCISA Athletics on Friday, September 11, 2020