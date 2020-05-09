x
Friday Night Blitz: Week Two scores and highlights

Check out scores and highlights from high school football games across the Midlands.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week Two of high school sports is underway.

Here are the games we're following this week. 

  • First Baptist – 17, Laurence Manning – 14
  • Hammond – 54, Porter-Gaud – 7
  • Heathwood Hall – 23, Ben Lippen – 7
  • Cardinal Newman vs. Augusta Christian

  • Carolina Academy vs. Thomas Sumter
  • Orangeburg Prep vs. Calhoun Academy
  • Cathedral Academy vs. Clarendon Hall
  • Wilson Hall – 40, Lee Academy – 6
  • Richard Winn – 52, Faith Christian – 0 
  • W.W. King vs. Patrick Henry

Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights throughout the evening. We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag. And be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

