Friday Night Blitz: Week Two scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week Two of high school sports is underway.
Here are the games we're following this week.
- First Baptist – 17, Laurence Manning – 14
- Hammond – 54, Porter-Gaud – 7
- Heathwood Hall – 23, Ben Lippen – 7
- Cardinal Newman vs. Augusta Christian
- Carolina Academy vs. Thomas Sumter
- Orangeburg Prep vs. Calhoun Academy
- Cathedral Academy vs. Clarendon Hall
- Wilson Hall – 40, Lee Academy – 6
- Richard Winn – 52, Faith Christian – 0
- W.W. King vs. Patrick Henry
