High School

Friday Night Blitz: August 25, 2023 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, August 25, 2023.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week zero of high school football is underway.

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Got scores to report?  Email us or tweet us!

Here are some of the games we're following: 

  • Camden 59, Lugoff-Elgin 59
  • Gilbert 35, Batesburg-Leesville 7
  • Brookland at Airport (Game of the Week)
  • Andrew Jackson at Fairfield Central
  • Blythewood at Richland Northeast
  • CA Johnson at Trinity Collegiate
  • Crestwood at Gray Collegiate

  • Florence at Hammond
  • Heathwood Hall at Ben Lippen
  • King at Francis Hugh Wardlaw
  • Lancaster at Irmo
  • Lugoff-Elgin at Camden
  • Mid-Carolina at Chapin

  • Newberry at Oakbrook
  • Northside Christian at Greenwood Christian
  • Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Keenan (Cancelled)
  • Pee Dee at Cardinal Newman
  • Ridge Spring-Monetta at Saluda
  • Ridge View at Sumter
  • River Bluff at Swansea
  • South Aiken at Lexington
  • Spartanburg at Dutch Fork
  • White Knoll at Spring Valley (CANCELLED)
  • Winn at Laurens 

