Friday Night Blitz: August 25, 2023 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week zero of high school football is underway.
Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
Here are some of the games we're following:
- Camden 59, Lugoff-Elgin 59
- Gilbert 35, Batesburg-Leesville 7
- Brookland at Airport (Game of the Week)
- Andrew Jackson at Fairfield Central
- Blythewood at Richland Northeast
- CA Johnson at Trinity Collegiate
- Crestwood at Gray Collegiate
RELATED: Thursday Night High School Football
- Florence at Hammond
- Heathwood Hall at Ben Lippen
- King at Francis Hugh Wardlaw
- Lancaster at Irmo
- Lugoff-Elgin at Camden
- Mid-Carolina at Chapin
- Newberry at Oakbrook
- Northside Christian at Greenwood Christian
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Keenan (Cancelled)
- Pee Dee at Cardinal Newman
- Ridge Spring-Monetta at Saluda
- Ridge View at Sumter
- River Bluff at Swansea
- South Aiken at Lexington
- Spartanburg at Dutch Fork
- White Knoll at Spring Valley (CANCELLED)
- Winn at Laurens
RELATED: Richland 2 cancels varsity football game due to COVID, flu cases; how other districts are handling uptick in cases
Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
Then tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.