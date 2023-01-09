Friday Night Blitz: Sept. 1, 2023 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week two of high school football is underway!
Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
Here are some of the games we're following:
- Airport v. Lamar
- Ben Lippen v. Pinewood Prep
- Bethlehem Christian v. Heathwood Hall
- Blythewood v. Westwood
- CA Johnson v. North Central
- Camden Military v. Porter-Gaud
- Chapin v. Spring Valley
- Clarendon Hall v. Dillon Christian
- Dreher v. Lakewood
- Dutch Fork v. Hough
- Eau Claire v. Pelion
- Gilbert v. South Aiken
- Gray Collegiate v. Hammond
- Irmo v. River Bluff
- Keenan v. Richland Northeast
- Laurence Manning v. Wilson Hall
- Laurens Academy v. Newberry Academy
- Lee Academy v. Patrick Henry
- Lexington v. Stratford
- Lower Richland v. Ridge View
- Orangeburg Prep v. Northside Christian
- Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Wardlaw v. Richard Winn
Then tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.