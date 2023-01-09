x
High School

Friday Night Blitz: Sept. 1, 2023 scores and highlights

Reggie Anderson and Chandler Mack have scores and highlights from area high school football games on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week two of high school football is underway!

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Got scores to report?  Email us or tweet us!

Here are some of the games we're following: 

  • Airport v. Lamar
  • Ben Lippen v. Pinewood Prep
  • Bethlehem Christian v. Heathwood Hall
  • Blythewood v. Westwood
  • CA Johnson v. North Central
  • Camden Military v. Porter-Gaud
  • Chapin v. Spring Valley
  • Clarendon Hall v. Dillon Christian
  • Dreher v. Lakewood
  • Dutch Fork v. Hough
  • Eau Claire v. Pelion
  • Gilbert v. South Aiken
  • Gray Collegiate v. Hammond
  • Irmo v. River Bluff
  • Keenan v. Richland Northeast
  • Laurence Manning v. Wilson Hall
  • Laurens Academy v. Newberry Academy
  • Lee Academy v. Patrick Henry

  • Lexington v. Stratford
  • Lower Richland v. Ridge View
  • Orangeburg Prep v. Northside Christian
  • Ridge Spring-Monetta
  • Wardlaw v. Richard Winn

Then tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

