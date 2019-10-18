COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week eight of high school football is underway!

Here are the Midlands match ups we're watching this week.

A.C. Flora vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Airport vs. Aiken

Batesburg-Leesville vs. Ninety Six

Bethune-Bowman vs. Cross

Branchville vs. C.E. Murray

Brookland-Cayce vs. Midland Valley

Calhoun County vs. Gray Collegiate

Camden vs. Chester

Cardinal Newman vs. Wilson Hall

Clarendon Hall vs. Wardlaw

Crestwood vs. Dreher

East Clarendon vs. Kingstree

Eau Claire vs. C.A. Johnson

Edisto vs. North Charleston

Gilbert vs. Strom Thurmond

Heathwood Hall vs. First Baptist

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs. Denmark-Olar

Irmo vs. Lugoff-Elgin

Keenan vs. Indian Land

Lake Marion vs. Wade Hampton

Lakewood vs. Lower Richland

Laurence Manning vs. Hammond

Lexington vs. Dutch Fork

Manning vs. Waccamaw

Mid-Carolina vs. Union

Newberry vs. Clinton

Newberry Academy vs. W.W. King

North Central vs. Lee Central

Northside Christian vs. Andrew Jackson

Orangeburg Prep vs. Spartanburg Christian

Pelion vs. Swansea

R.E. Lee vs. Carolina Academy

Richard Winn vs. Calhoun Academy

Richland Northeast vs. Southe Pointe

Ridge View vs. Westwood

River Bluff vs. Chapin

Saluda vs. Fox Creek

Spring Valley vs. White Knoll

Sumter vs. Blythewood

Thomas Sumter vs. King's Academy

