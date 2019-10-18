COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week eight of high school football is underway!
Here are the Midlands match ups we're watching this week.
- A.C. Flora vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
- Airport vs. Aiken
- Batesburg-Leesville vs. Ninety Six
- Bethune-Bowman vs. Cross
- Branchville vs. C.E. Murray
- Brookland-Cayce vs. Midland Valley
- Calhoun County vs. Gray Collegiate
- Camden vs. Chester
- Cardinal Newman vs. Wilson Hall
- Clarendon Hall vs. Wardlaw
- Crestwood vs. Dreher
- East Clarendon vs. Kingstree
- Eau Claire vs. C.A. Johnson
- Edisto vs. North Charleston
- Gilbert vs. Strom Thurmond
- Heathwood Hall vs. First Baptist
- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs. Denmark-Olar
- Irmo vs. Lugoff-Elgin
- Keenan vs. Indian Land
- Lake Marion vs. Wade Hampton
- Lakewood vs. Lower Richland
- Laurence Manning vs. Hammond
- Lexington vs. Dutch Fork
- Manning vs. Waccamaw
- Mid-Carolina vs. Union
- Newberry vs. Clinton
- Newberry Academy vs. W.W. King
- North Central vs. Lee Central
- Northside Christian vs. Andrew Jackson
- Orangeburg Prep vs. Spartanburg Christian
- Pelion vs. Swansea
- R.E. Lee vs. Carolina Academy
- Richard Winn vs. Calhoun Academy
- Richland Northeast vs. Southe Pointe
- Ridge View vs. Westwood
- River Bluff vs. Chapin
- Saluda vs. Fox Creek
- Spring Valley vs. White Knoll
- Sumter vs. Blythewood
- Thomas Sumter vs. King's Academy
Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights throughout the evening. We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.
Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!
