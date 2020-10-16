x
High School

Friday Night Blitz: October 16 scores and highlights

Reggie Anderson has scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, October 16.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week eight of high school football will soon be underway! 

Here are the matchups we'll be following around the Midlands.  

  • Pelion at Barnwell 
  • Newberry at Batesburg-Leesville 
  • Swansea at Brookland-Cayce 
  • Denmark-Olar at Calhoun County 
  • Patrick Henry at Clarendon Hall
  • Calhoun Academy at Colleton Prep
  • Saluda at Columbia 
  • Camden at Crestwood 
  • Richland Northeast at Dreher 
  • Hemingway at East Clarendon 
  • Gray Collegiate Academy at Eau Claire 
  • Silver Bluff at Edisto 
  • Chester at Fairfield Central 
  • Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Fox Creek 
  • Augusta Christian at Hammond
  • Trinity Collegiate at Heathwood Hall
  • Lower Richland at Irmo 
  • C.A. Johnson at W.J. Keenan 
  • Pinewood Prep at Laurence Manning
  • W.W. King at Laurens Academy 
  • Christian Academy at Lee Academy
  • Dutch Fork at Lexington
  • A.C. Flora at Lugoff-Elgin 
  • Lakewood at Manning 
  • Beaufort Academy at Orangeburg Prep
  • Cardinal Newman at Porter-Gaud 
  • Chapin at River Bluff 
  • Ridge View at Rock Hill 
  • Airport at South Aiken 
  • Blythewood at Spring Valley 
  • Sumter at St. James 
  • Gilbert at Strom Thurmond 
  • Nation Ford at White Knoll 
  • Northside Christian at Wardlaw Academy 
  • Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Williston-Elko 

Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights throughout the evening. We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag. And be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

Got scores to report?  Email us or tweet us!  

