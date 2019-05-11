COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week eleven gets underway on Friday! Here are the games we'll be watching across the Midlands.

Walhalla at A.C. Flora

Colleton County at Airport

Central at Batesburg-Leesville

Ben Lippen at First Baptist

Blythewood at Laney

Calhoun Academy at Andrew Jackson Academy

Johnsonville at Calhoun County

Clinton at Camden

Chapin at Dutch Fork

Clarendon Hall at St. John's Christian

East Clarendon at Woodland

RELATED: Nominate a student-athlete to be the News19 Player of the Week

Eau Claire at Philip Simmons

Edisto at Wade Hampton

Fairfield Central at Union County

Fox Creek at Gray Collegiate

Augusta Christian at Hammond

RELATED: Hammond standout looks forward to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio

Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Ware Shoals

Irmo at Laurens

Lakewood at Myrtle Beach

Porter-Gaud at Laurence Manning

Lee Central at St. Joseph's Catholic

RELATED: High school football player signs the national anthem at a home game, and the video goes viral

Lexington at Fort Dorchester

Marlboro County at Lower Richland

Lugoff-Elgin at Summerville

Cheraw at Manning

Newberry at Chester

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Wren

R.E. Lee at Orangeburg Prep

Holly Hill Academy at Richard Winn

RELATED: Gamecock football player gives back through mentoring program

Travelers Rest at Ridge View

West Ashley at River Bluff

Blacksburg at Saluda

Scott's Branch at Hemingway

Westside at Spring Valley

Woodmont at Sumter

Westwood at Eastside

Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. on Friday night for full coverage and game highlights.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

Miss last week's scores and highlights? Catch up here.

RELATED: Friday Night Blitz: November 1, 2019