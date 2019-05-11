COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week eleven gets underway on Friday! Here are the games we'll be watching across the Midlands.
- Walhalla at A.C. Flora
- Colleton County at Airport
- Central at Batesburg-Leesville
- Ben Lippen at First Baptist
- Blythewood at Laney
- Calhoun Academy at Andrew Jackson Academy
- Johnsonville at Calhoun County
- Clinton at Camden
- Chapin at Dutch Fork
- Clarendon Hall at St. John's Christian
- East Clarendon at Woodland
- Eau Claire at Philip Simmons
- Edisto at Wade Hampton
- Fairfield Central at Union County
- Fox Creek at Gray Collegiate
- Augusta Christian at Hammond
- Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall
- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Ware Shoals
- Irmo at Laurens
- Lakewood at Myrtle Beach
- Porter-Gaud at Laurence Manning
- Lee Central at St. Joseph's Catholic
- Lexington at Fort Dorchester
- Marlboro County at Lower Richland
- Lugoff-Elgin at Summerville
- Cheraw at Manning
- Newberry at Chester
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Wren
- R.E. Lee at Orangeburg Prep
- Holly Hill Academy at Richard Winn
- Travelers Rest at Ridge View
- West Ashley at River Bluff
- Blacksburg at Saluda
- Scott's Branch at Hemingway
- Westside at Spring Valley
- Woodmont at Sumter
- Westwood at Eastside
