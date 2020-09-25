Friday Night Blitz: September 25 scores and highlights

Reggie Anderson has scores and highlights from Week 5 high school football games on Friday, September 25.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week five of high school football will soon be underway. This week, public schools join the lineup, along with S.C. Independent Schools (SCISA) who have been playing for the past four weeks.

Here are Midlands match-ups we'll be following:

A.C. Flora at Westwood

Airport at Midland Valley

Batesburg-Leesville at Gray Collegiate Academy

Trinity Collegiate at Ben Lippen

Blythewood at North Augusta

Branchville at Allendale-Fairfax

Brookland-Cayce at Fox Creek

C A Johnson at Lewisville

The King’s Academy at Calhoun Academy

Calhoun County at Williston-Elko

Holly Hill at Clarendon Hall

Columbia at Newberry

Lake City at Crestwood -- POSTPONED to 11 a.m. Saturday

East Clarendon at Scott's Branch

Edisto at Barnwell

Gilbert at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Hammond at Laurence Manning

Porter-Gaud at Heathwood Hall

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Wagener-Salley

Irmo at Richland Northeast

Lakewood at Camden

Pee Dee Academy at Lee Academy

Lower Richland at Chapin

Keenan at Fairfield Central

Woodland at Lake Marion

Lugoff-Elgin at Dreher

Marlboro County at Manning -- POSTPONED to 1 p.m. Saturday

Mid-Carolina at Chester

North Central at Chesterfield

Laurens Academy at Northside Christian

Northwestern at Ridge View

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Pelion

River Bluff at Lexington

Saluda at Eau Claire

Spring Valley at Rock Hill

Sumter at Socastee

Swansea at Strom Thurmond

Williamsburg Academy at Thomas Sumter

W.W. King at Cathedral Academy

White Knoll at Dutch Fork

Wilson Hall at Cardinal Newman

Palmetto Christian at Richard Winn Academy

