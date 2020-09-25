Friday Night Blitz: September 25 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week five of high school football will soon be underway. This week, public schools join the lineup, along with S.C. Independent Schools (SCISA) who have been playing for the past four weeks.
Here are Midlands match-ups we'll be following:
- A.C. Flora at Westwood
- Airport at Midland Valley
- Batesburg-Leesville at Gray Collegiate Academy
- Trinity Collegiate at Ben Lippen
- Blythewood at North Augusta
- Branchville at Allendale-Fairfax
- Brookland-Cayce at Fox Creek
- C A Johnson at Lewisville
- The King’s Academy at Calhoun Academy
- Calhoun County at Williston-Elko
- Holly Hill at Clarendon Hall
- Columbia at Newberry
- Lake City at Crestwood -- POSTPONED to 11 a.m. Saturday
- East Clarendon at Scott's Branch
- Edisto at Barnwell
- Gilbert at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
- Hammond at Laurence Manning
- Porter-Gaud at Heathwood Hall
- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Wagener-Salley
- Irmo at Richland Northeast
- Lakewood at Camden
- Pee Dee Academy at Lee Academy
- Lower Richland at Chapin
- Keenan at Fairfield Central
- Woodland at Lake Marion
- Lugoff-Elgin at Dreher
- Marlboro County at Manning -- POSTPONED to 1 p.m. Saturday
- Mid-Carolina at Chester
- North Central at Chesterfield
- Laurens Academy at Northside Christian
- Northwestern at Ridge View
- Ridge Spring-Monetta at Pelion
- River Bluff at Lexington
- Saluda at Eau Claire
- Spring Valley at Rock Hill
- Sumter at Socastee
- Swansea at Strom Thurmond
- Williamsburg Academy at Thomas Sumter
- W.W. King at Cathedral Academy
- White Knoll at Dutch Fork
- Wilson Hall at Cardinal Newman
- Palmetto Christian at Richard Winn Academy
