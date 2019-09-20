COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week four of high school football is underway!
Here are the Midlands match ups we're watching and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.
- A.C. Flora vs. Richland Northeast
- Airport vs. Lower Richland
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs. Edisto
- Batesburg-Leesville vs. Lexington
- Ben Lippen vs. Augusta Christian
- Branchville vs. Whitmire
- C.A. Johnson vs. Pelion
- Calhoun Academy vs. Clarendon Hall
- Calhoun County vs. Swansea
- Camden vs. West Florence
- Camden Military vs. Ware Shoals
- Cardinal Newman vs. First Baptist
- Columbia vs. Fox Creek
- Crestwood vs. Darlington
- Dutch Fork vs. Blythewood
- East Clarendon vs. Andrews
- Eau Claire vs. McCormick
- Gilbert vs. Dreher
- Gray Collegiate vs. White Knoll
- Hammond vs. Wilson Hall
- Heathwood Hall vs. Pinewood Prep
- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs. Wagener-Salley
- Irmo vs. River Bluff
- Keenan vs. Carolina Pride
- King's Academy vs. Dillon Christian
- Lake Marion vs. CE Murray
- Lakewood vs. Hemingway
- Laurence Manning vs. Porter-Gaud
- Lee Central vs. Central
- Lugoff-Elgin vs. Fort Mill
- Manning vs. Lake City
- Mid-Carolina vs. Ninety Six
- Newberry vs. Fairfield Central
- Newberry Academy vs. Wardlaw
- North vs. Ridge Spring-Monetta
- North Central vs. Andrew Jackson
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Woodland
- Orangeburg Prep vs. Hilton Head Prep
- R.E. Lee vs. Williamsburg Academy
- Richard Winn vs. Jefferson Davis
- Ridge View vs. Daniel
- Scott’s Branch vs. Military Magnet
- Spring Valley vs. Chapin
- Sumter vs. Northwestern
- Thomas Sumter vs. Northside Christian
- W.W.King vs. Laurens Academy
- Westwood vs. South Aiken
Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights throughout the evening. We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.