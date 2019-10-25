COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week nine of high school football gets underway Friday night!
Here are the Midlands match ups we're watching.
- Airport vs. South Aiken
- Batesburg-Leesville vs. Fox Creek
- Ben Lippen vs. Porter-Gaud
- Bethune-Bowman vs. C.E. Murray
- Blythewood vs. Lugoff-Elgin
- Brookland-Cayce vs. Aiken
- Calhoun Academy vs.Newberry Academy
- Camden vs. Indian Land
- Camden Military vs. Heathwood Hall
- Chapin vs. Lexington
- Clarendon Hall vs. Jefferson Davis
- Columbia vs. Calhoun County
- Crestwood vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
- East Clarendon vs. Carvers Bay
- Dreher vs. Lakewood
- Fairfield Central vs. Chester
- Gilbert vs. Edisto
- Gray Collegiate vs. Eau Claire
- Hammond vs. Cardinal Newman
- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs. North
- Laurence Manning vs. Pinewood Prep
- Lee Central vs. Buford
- Lower Richland vs. A.C. Flora
- Manning vs. Hanahan
- Mid-Carolina vs. Woodruff
- Newberry vs. Union County
- North Central vs. Lewisville
- Orangeburg Prep vs. Oakbrook Prep
- Pelion vs. Strom Thurmond
- R.E. Lee vs. Greenwood Christian
- Richland Northeast vs. York
- Ridge View vs. South Pointe
- Saluda vs. Abbeville
- Scott’s Branch vs. Cross
- Sumter vs. Spring Valley
- Westwood vs. Lancaster
- White Knoll vs. River Bluff
- Wilson Hall vs. Thomas Sumter
- W.W. King vs. Richard Winn
