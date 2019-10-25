COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week nine of high school football gets underway Friday night!

Here are the Midlands match ups we're watching. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

Airport vs. South Aiken

Batesburg-Leesville vs. Fox Creek

Ben Lippen vs. Porter-Gaud

Bethune-Bowman vs. C.E. Murray

Blythewood vs. Lugoff-Elgin

Brookland-Cayce vs. Aiken

Calhoun Academy vs.Newberry Academy

Camden vs. Indian Land

Camden Military vs. Heathwood Hall

Chapin vs. Lexington

Clarendon Hall vs. Jefferson Davis

Columbia vs. Calhoun County

Crestwood vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

East Clarendon vs. Carvers Bay

Dreher vs. Lakewood

Fairfield Central vs. Chester

Gilbert vs. Edisto

Gray Collegiate vs. Eau Claire

Hammond vs. Cardinal Newman

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs. North

Laurence Manning vs. Pinewood Prep

Lee Central vs. Buford

Lower Richland vs. A.C. Flora

Manning vs. Hanahan

Mid-Carolina vs. Woodruff

Newberry vs. Union County

North Central vs. Lewisville

Orangeburg Prep vs. Oakbrook Prep

Pelion vs. Strom Thurmond

R.E. Lee vs. Greenwood Christian

Richland Northeast vs. York

Ridge View vs. South Pointe

Saluda vs. Abbeville

Scott’s Branch vs. Cross

Sumter vs. Spring Valley

Westwood vs. Lancaster

White Knoll vs. River Bluff

Wilson Hall vs. Thomas Sumter

W.W. King vs. Richard Winn

