Midlands high school football: August 25 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week one of high school football gets underway tonight!
Here are the Midlands match ups we're following and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.
- AC Flora at Dreher
- Airport at Brookland-Cayce
- Ben Lippen at Heathwood Hall
- Camden at Lugoff-Elgin
- Chapin at Mid-Carolina
- Clarendon Hall at Andrews Jackson
- Columbia at Pelion
- Dorchester Academy at Orangeburg Prep
- Dutch Fork at Spartanburg
- Edisto at Williston-Elko
- Estill at CA Johnson
- Fairfield Central at Andrew Jackson
- Fox Creek at Lakewood
- Gray Collegiate at Crestwood
- Great Falls at Lee Central
- Greenwood Christian at Northside Christian
- Hammond at Florence Christian
RELATED: Macks of the Week: Week Zero
- Hannah-Pamplico at North Central
- Hilton Head Christian at Wilson Hall
- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Eau Claire
- Irmo at Lancaster
- Keenan at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
- Lake Marion at Calhoun County
- Latta at East Clarendon
- Laurens Academy at Richard Winn
- Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter
- Lexington at South Aiken
- Lower Richland at Westwood
- Manning at Scott’s Branch
- Oakbrook Prep at Newberry Academy
- Pee Dee Academy at Cardinal Newman
- Pinewood Prep at Laurence Manning
- Richland Northeast at Blythewood
- Saluda at Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Spring Valley at White Knoll
- Sumter at Ridge View
- Swansea at River Bluff
- Gilbert at Batesburg-Leesville
- Wardlaw Academy at WW King
- Whitmire High School at Spartanburg Christian
- Wilson at Marion
Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.