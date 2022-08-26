Midlands high school football: August 25 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, August 25, 2022.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week one of high school football gets underway tonight!

Here are the Midlands match ups we're following and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

AC Flora at Dreher

Airport at Brookland-Cayce

Ben Lippen at Heathwood Hall

Camden at Lugoff-Elgin

Chapin at Mid-Carolina

Clarendon Hall at Andrews Jackson

Columbia at Pelion

Dorchester Academy at Orangeburg Prep

Dutch Fork at Spartanburg

Edisto at Williston-Elko

Estill at CA Johnson

Fairfield Central at Andrew Jackson

Fox Creek at Lakewood

Gray Collegiate at Crestwood

Great Falls at Lee Central

Greenwood Christian at Northside Christian

Hammond at Florence Christian

Hannah-Pamplico at North Central

Hilton Head Christian at Wilson Hall

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Eau Claire

Irmo at Lancaster

Keenan at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Lake Marion at Calhoun County

Latta at East Clarendon

Laurens Academy at Richard Winn

Lee Academy at Thomas Sumter

Lexington at South Aiken

Lower Richland at Westwood

Manning at Scott’s Branch

Oakbrook Prep at Newberry Academy

Pee Dee Academy at Cardinal Newman

Pinewood Prep at Laurence Manning

Richland Northeast at Blythewood

Saluda at Ridge Spring-Monetta

Spring Valley at White Knoll

Sumter at Ridge View

Swansea at River Bluff

Gilbert at Batesburg-Leesville

Wardlaw Academy at WW King

Whitmire High School at Spartanburg Christian

Wilson at Marion

