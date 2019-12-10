COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week seven of high school football is underway!

Here are the Midlands match ups we're watching and the scores we have so far. Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

AC Flora vs. Lakewood

Airport vs. North Augusta

Batesburg-Leesville vs. Silver Bluff

Blythewood vs. Irmo

Bethune-Bowman vs. Scott’s Branch

Branchville vs. Cross

Brookland Cayce vs. South Aiken

C.A. Johnson vs. Calhoun County

Camden vs. Fairfield Central

Cardinal Newman vs. Laurence Manning

Chapin vs. White Knoll

Dreher vs. Orangeburg Wilkinson

East Clarendon vs. Latta

Gray Collegiate vs. Columbia

Hammond vs. Porter-Gaud

Heathwood Hall vs. Ben Lippen

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs. Williston-Elko

Keenan vs. Chester

Lee Central vs. Lewisville

Lower Richland vs. Crestwood

Lugoff-Elgin vs. Spring Valley

Manning vs. Georgetown

Mid-Carolina vs. Clinton

Newberry Academy vs. Clarendon Hall

Newberry vs. Emerald

North vs. Wagener-Salley

North Central vs. Chesterfield

Northside Christian vs. St. John’s Christian

Orangeburg Prep vs. Hilton Head Christian

Pelion vs. Edisto

R.E. Lee vs. Florence Christian

Richard Winn vs. Laurens Academy

Richland Northeast vs. Ridge View

River Bluff vs. Dutch Fork

Swansea vs. Strom Thurmond

Thomas Sumter vs. Pee Dee Academy

Westwood vs. York

Wilson Hall vs. Augusta Christian

W.W. King vs. Calhoun Academy

