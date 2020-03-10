x
High School

Friday Night Blitz: October 2 scores and highlights

Reggie Anderson has scores and highlights from Week 6 high school football games on Friday, October 2.
Credit: WLTX

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week six of high school football will soon be underway.

Here are the Midlands match ups we'll be following: 

  • North Augusta at Airport
  • Northwestern at Blythewood
  • Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Branchville 
  • Strom Thurmond at Brookland-Cayce 
  • Great Falls at C.A. Johnson 
  • Calhoun Academy at Dorchester Academy
  • Hunter Huss at Calhoun County 
  • Cardinal Newman at Ben Lippen
  • Chapin at Dutch Fork
  • Clarendon Hall at Andrew Jackson Academy
  • Columbia at Gray Collegiate Academy 
  • Crestwood at Marlboro County 
  • Dreher at Irmo 
  • East Clarendon at Lake View 
  • Eau Claire at Batesburg-Leesville 
  • Wade Hampton at Edisto
  • Fairfield Central at Lower Richland
  • Fox Creek at Gilbert 
  • Trinity-Byrnes at Hammond
  • Heathwood Hall – 0, First Baptist School – 21
  • Chester at W.J. Keenan
  • Philip Simmons at Lake Marion
  • Laurence Manning Academy at Florence Christian
  • Lee Academy at Dillon Christian
  • Lee Central at Latta 
  • Lexington at White Knoll 
  • Indian Land at Mid-Carolina
  • Newberry at Saluda 
  • Andrew Jackson at North Central 
  • Northside Christian Academy at The King Academy
  • Orangeburg Prep at Greenwood Christian
  • Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Swansea 
  • Pelion at Silver Bluff 
  • Richland Northeast at A.C. Flora
  • Ridge View at Spring Valley 
  • River Bluff at South Aiken 
  • Carvers Bay at Scott's Branch 
  • Sumter at Rock Hill 
  • Christian Academy at Thomas Sumter Academy
  • Westwood at Lugoff-Elgin 
  • Augusta Christian at Wilson Hall
  • Richard Winn Academy at Laurens Academy

Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights throughout the evening. We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag. And be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

Got scores to report?  Email us or tweet us!  

