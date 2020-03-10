Friday Night Blitz: October 2 scores and highlights

Pink is the color of the evening at Dutch Fork on this first Friday of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. @dfhsfootball #blitz19 pic.twitter.com/ZZH1NjxEGw

Week 6 of the Friday Night Blitz is underway! 🏈 https://t.co/WW2z18pTPq Tweet your pics, videos & score updates using the #Blitz19 hashtag! 👉 @ReggieWLTX will share some of them on 📺 tonight at 11 pm. #scsports #scnews #schsl #scisa pic.twitter.com/GFkEqWAyKK

WATCH - In this #MackSession , I caught up with @SaludaFootball HC Stewart Young. The reigning 2A state champs are coming off a 62-14 victory over Eau Claire last Friday. They'll look to go 2-0 on the season tonight vs. Newberry. #blitz19 🏈 @SaludaAthletics @SaludaHigh @WLTX pic.twitter.com/MeKwlw7WG7

Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights throughout the evening. We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag. And be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.