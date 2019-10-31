COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week ten of high school football gets underway Friday!
Here are the games we're watching across the Midlands.
- A.C. Flora at Dreher
- Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda
- Blackville-Hilda at North
- Branchville at Bethune-Bowman
- Brookland-Cayce at Airport
- Buford at North Central
- C.A. Johnson at Gray Collegiate
- Calhoun Academy at Jeff Davis
- Cardinal Newman at Ben Lippen
- CE Murray at Scott’s Branch
- Chapin at Nation Ford
- Clarendon Hall at W.W. King
- Dutch Fork at White Knoll
- Edisto at Swansea
- Eau Claire at Columbia
- Heathwood Hall at Hammond
- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Indian Land at Fairfield Central
- Irmo at Sumter
- Keenan at Camden
- Lakewood at Crestwood
- Lake Marion at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
- Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall
- Laurens Academy at Newberry Academy
- Lee Central at Andrew Jackson
- Lexington at River Bluff
- Manning at Bishop England
- Mid-Carolina at Newberry
- Orangeburg Prep at Northwood Academy
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Lower Richland
- Palmetto Christian at Northside Christian
- Pelion at Gilbert
- R.E. Lee at Trinity-Byrnes
- Richard Winn at Wardlaw
- Ridge View at Lancaster
- Spring Valley at Blythewood
- Thomas Sumter at Dillon Christian
- Westwood at Richland Northeast
