COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week ten of high school football gets underway Friday!

Here are the games we're watching across the Midlands.

A.C. Flora at Dreher

Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda

Blackville-Hilda at North

Branchville at Bethune-Bowman

Brookland-Cayce at Airport

Buford at North Central

C.A. Johnson at Gray Collegiate

Calhoun Academy at Jeff Davis

Cardinal Newman at Ben Lippen

CE Murray at Scott’s Branch

Chapin at Nation Ford

Clarendon Hall at W.W. King

Dutch Fork at White Knoll

Edisto at Swansea

Eau Claire at Columbia

Heathwood Hall at Hammond

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Ridge Spring-Monetta

Indian Land at Fairfield Central

Irmo at Sumter

Keenan at Camden

Lakewood at Crestwood

Lake Marion at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Laurence Manning at Wilson Hall

Laurens Academy at Newberry Academy

Lee Central at Andrew Jackson

Lexington at River Bluff

Manning at Bishop England

Mid-Carolina at Newberry

Orangeburg Prep at Northwood Academy

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Lower Richland

Palmetto Christian at Northside Christian

Pelion at Gilbert

R.E. Lee at Trinity-Byrnes

Richard Winn at Wardlaw

Ridge View at Lancaster

Spring Valley at Blythewood

Thomas Sumter at Dillon Christian

Westwood at Richland Northeast

