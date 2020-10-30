Friday Night Blitz: October 30 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week ten of high school football will soon be underway!
Here are the Midlands match ups we're following tonight.
- Airport at Brookland-Cayce
- Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen
- Branchville at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
- Christian Academy at Calhoun Academy
- Ridge Spring-Monetta at Calhoun County
- Camden at Andrew Jackson
- Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman
- Clarendon Hall at Conway Christian
- C.A. Johnson at Columbia
- Crestwood at Richland Northeast
- Dutch Fork at South Pointe
Lake City at East Clarendon
Eau Claire at W.J. Keenan
Bowman at Edisto
Fairfield Central at Lancaster
A .C. Flora at Lower Richland
Gilbert at Lexington
Gray Collegiate Academy at Oceanside Collegiate
Hammond at Heathwood Hall
- Northside Christian at Palmetto Christian
- Whitmire at Pelion
- Orangeburg Prep at Florence Christian
- May River at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
- Mauldin at Ridge View
- Allendale-Fairfax at Scott's Branch
- Spring Valley at Union
- Thomas Sumter at Lee Academy
- Sumter at Lakewood
- Swansea at Dreher
- Carolina Forest at Westwood
- Wilson Hall at Laurence Manning
- Jefferson Davis at W.W. King
Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights throughout the evening. We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag. And be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.