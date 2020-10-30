x
High School

Friday Night Blitz: October 30 scores and highlights

Reggie Anderson has scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, October 30.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week ten of high school football will soon be underway!

Here are the Midlands match ups we're following tonight.

  • Airport at Brookland-Cayce
  • Augusta Christian at Ben Lippen
  • Branchville at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
  • Christian Academy at Calhoun Academy
  • Ridge Spring-Monetta at Calhoun County

  • Camden at Andrew Jackson
  • Trinity Collegiate at Cardinal Newman
  • Clarendon Hall at Conway Christian
  • C.A. Johnson at Columbia
  • Crestwood at Richland Northeast
  • Dutch Fork at South Pointe

Lake City at East Clarendon

Eau Claire at W.J. Keenan

Bowman at Edisto

Fairfield Central at Lancaster 

A .C. Flora at Lower Richland

Gilbert at Lexington

Gray Collegiate Academy at Oceanside Collegiate

Hammond at Heathwood Hall

  • Northside Christian at Palmetto Christian
  • Whitmire at Pelion
  • Orangeburg Prep at Florence Christian
  • May River at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
  • Mauldin at Ridge View
  • Allendale-Fairfax at Scott's Branch
  • Spring Valley at Union

  • Thomas Sumter at Lee Academy
  • Sumter at Lakewood
  • Swansea at Dreher
  • Carolina Forest at Westwood 
  • Wilson Hall at Laurence Manning
  • Jefferson Davis at W.W. King

