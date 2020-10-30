Friday Night Blitz: October 30 scores and highlights

WATCH - In this #MackSession , I caught up with @FootballCamden RB Willis Lane ( @WillisLane15 ) Lane was named a finalist for 2020 SC Mr. Football 🏈👏🏽 Lane has rushed for over 3500 yards in his career at Camden and the Dogs are undefeated this season. @WLTX @CamdenDogs pic.twitter.com/C7lLhtc3oc

WATCH - @dfhsfootball is getting set for their matchup against 4-1 @FootballSPHS later tonight. The reigning 4x state champs are 5-0 this season and are coming off a 21-0 shutout against Spring Valley. We'll have highlights of the game tonight on @WLTX @dutchforkhigh #Blitz19 pic.twitter.com/mV796bzV6M

Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights throughout the evening. We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag. And be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.