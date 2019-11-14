Week twelve of high school football gets underway Friday night! Here are the games we'll be watching across the Midlands.

  • Airport at Lower Richland  
  • Batesburg-Leesville at Southside Christian
  • Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning
  • Lake View at Branchville
  • Wilson at Brookland-Cayce
  • Calhoun County at Woodland
  • Broome at Camden
  • Wando at Dutch Fork

  • St. Joseph's at Catholic Gray Collegiate
  • Heathwood Hall at Hammond
  • Lake City at Gilbert
  • Newberry at Chapman
  • Orangeburg Prep at Trinity-Byrnes
  • Ridge View at A.C. Flora
  • River Bluff at Carolina Forest

  • Saluda at Buford
  • Scott's Branch at C.E. Murray
  • Spring Valley at Dorman

  • Gaffney at Sumter
  • Westwood at Daniel

Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. on Friday night for full coverage and game highlights.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

Miss last week's scores and highlights? Catch up here.

