Week twelve of high school football gets underway Friday night! Here are the games we'll be watching across the Midlands.

Airport at Lower Richland

Batesburg-Leesville at Southside Christian

Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning

Lake View at Branchville

Wilson at Brookland-Cayce

Calhoun County at Woodland

Broome at Camden

Wando at Dutch Fork

RELATED: Early signing period means college choices are official

St. Joseph's at Catholic Gray Collegiate

Heathwood Hall at Hammond

Lake City at Gilbert

Newberry at Chapman

Orangeburg Prep at Trinity-Byrnes

Ridge View at A.C. Flora

River Bluff at Carolina Forest

RELATED: Claire Floyd is the News19 Player of the Week

RELATED: Nominate a student-athlete to be the News19 Player of the Week

Saluda at Buford

Scott's Branch at C.E. Murray

Spring Valley at Dorman

RELATED: The Crestwood kid shines in Charlotte

Gaffney at Sumter

Westwood at Daniel

Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. on Friday night for full coverage and game highlights.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

Miss last week's scores and highlights? Catch up here.

RELATED: Friday Night Blitz: November 8, 2019