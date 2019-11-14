Week twelve of high school football gets underway Friday night! Here are the games we'll be watching across the Midlands.
- Airport at Lower Richland
- Batesburg-Leesville at Southside Christian
- Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning
- Lake View at Branchville
- Wilson at Brookland-Cayce
- Calhoun County at Woodland
- Broome at Camden
- Wando at Dutch Fork
- St. Joseph's at Catholic Gray Collegiate
- Heathwood Hall at Hammond
- Lake City at Gilbert
- Newberry at Chapman
- Orangeburg Prep at Trinity-Byrnes
- Ridge View at A.C. Flora
- River Bluff at Carolina Forest
- Saluda at Buford
- Scott's Branch at C.E. Murray
- Spring Valley at Dorman
- Gaffney at Sumter
- Westwood at Daniel
