High School

Friday Night Blitz: Friday, November 13 Playoffs

News 19 has scores and highlights from high school football playoff games on Friday, November 13.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoff wills soon be underway! 

Here are the match ups we'll be following tonight.

2020 SCHSL Football Playoffs

Class AAAAA - Upper State

  • Ridge View at T.L. Hanna

Class AAAAA - Lower State

  • Summerville at Dutch Fork
  • Berkeley at Sumter
  • River Bluff at Ft. Dorchester

Class AAAA - Upper State

  • Irmo at Westside
  • Travelers Rest at A.C. Flora

Class AAA - Upper State

  • Wren at Fairfield-Central

Class AAA - Lower State

  • Brookland-Cayce at Camden
  • Lake City at Gilbert

Class AA - Upper State

  • Batesburg-Leesville at Abbeville
  • Newberry at Chesnee
  • St. Joseph’s at Gray Collegiate 
  • Christ Church at North Central

Class AA - Lower State

  • Philip Simmons at Pelion

Class A - Upper State

  • C.A. Johnson at Southside Christian
Wyatt Still is the News19 Player of the Week
Mid-Carolina senior has been a three-year starter on the offensive line and he also has been effective on the defensive line. Mid-Carolina head football coach Chris Arnoult has been in charge of that program for three seasons and in that time, Wyatt Still has been a starter on the offensive line.
wltx.com |Nov 12, 2020

2020 SCISA Football Playoffs

8-Man Division - Semi-Finals

  • Andrew Jackson at Richard Winn

Class 1A - Semi-Finals

  • St. John's Christian at Lee Academy

Class 2A - Semi-Finals

  • Orangeburg Prep at Carolina Academy

Class 3A - Semi-Finals

  • Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning
  • Augusta Christian at Hammond

Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights throughout the evening. We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag. And be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

Got scores to report?  Email us or tweet us!     

