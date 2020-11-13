Friday Night Blitz: Friday, November 13 Playoffs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — High school football playoff wills soon be underway!
Here are the match ups we'll be following tonight.
2020 SCHSL Football Playoffs
Class AAAAA - Upper State
- Ridge View at T.L. Hanna
Class AAAAA - Lower State
- Summerville at Dutch Fork
- Berkeley at Sumter
- River Bluff at Ft. Dorchester
Class AAAA - Upper State
- Irmo at Westside
- Travelers Rest at A.C. Flora
Class AAA - Upper State
- Wren at Fairfield-Central
Class AAA - Lower State
- Brookland-Cayce at Camden
- Lake City at Gilbert
Class AA - Upper State
- Batesburg-Leesville at Abbeville
- Newberry at Chesnee
- St. Joseph’s at Gray Collegiate
- Christ Church at North Central
Class AA - Lower State
- Philip Simmons at Pelion
Class A - Upper State
- C.A. Johnson at Southside Christian
2020 SCISA Football Playoffs
8-Man Division - Semi-Finals
- Andrew Jackson at Richard Winn
Class 1A - Semi-Finals
- St. John's Christian at Lee Academy
Class 2A - Semi-Finals
- Orangeburg Prep at Carolina Academy
Class 3A - Semi-Finals
- Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning
- Augusta Christian at Hammond
Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights throughout the evening. We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag. And be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.