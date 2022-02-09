Midlands high school football: September 2 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week two of high school football is in the books!
Here are scores and highlights for Midlands area matchups.
SC HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE (SCHSL)
Barnwell 35, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 7
Batesburg-Leesville 28, Ridge Spring-Monetta 19
Battery Creek 23, Calhoun County 32
Bowman 22, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 30
Brookland-Cayce 31, Northwestern 65
Buford 56, Lee Central 6
Butler (Ga) 6, Airport 21
Chester 34, Fairfield Central 32
Clinton 34, Newberry 20
Colleton County 14, White Knoll High School 35
Columbia 0, Edisto 16
Crestwood 50, Andrew Jackson 49 (OT)
Dreher 23, Lakewood 47
Eau Claire 13, Pelion 20 (Thursday game)
Goose Creek 14, Sumter 31
Hartsville 30, Camden 29
Irmo 6, River Bluff 50
Lake Marion 35, Wagener-Salley 14
Lugoff-Elgin 32, Darlington 14
Mid-Carolina 49, Whitmire 19
Richland Northeast 22, Keenan 36
Ridge View 46, Lower Richland 14
Saluda 39, Ninety-Six 15
South Aiken 21, Gilbert 66
South Florence 35, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 8
Spring Valley 10, Chapin 28
Stratford 14, Lexington 28
Westwood 8, Blythewood 53
SC INDEPENDENT SCHOOL ASSOCIATION (SCISA)
Branchville 22, Colleton Prep 53
Hammond 7, Gaffney 14
Heathwood Hall 13, Bethlehem Christian 16
Northside Christian 41, Orangeburg Prep 36
Patrick Henry 19, Lee Academy 40
Pinewood Prep 27, Ben Lippen 30
Trinity Collegiate 46, Cardinal Newman 58
Wilson Hall 7, Laurence Manning 19
