Midlands high school football: September 2 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week two of high school football is in the books!

Here are scores and highlights for Midlands area matchups.

SC HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE (SCHSL)

Barnwell 35, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 7

Batesburg-Leesville 28, Ridge Spring-Monetta 19

Battery Creek 23, Calhoun County 32

Bowman 22, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 30

Brookland-Cayce 31, Northwestern 65

Buford 56, Lee Central 6

Butler (Ga) 6, Airport 21

Chester 34, Fairfield Central 32

Clinton 34, Newberry 20

Colleton County 14, White Knoll High School 35

Columbia 0, Edisto 16

Crestwood 50, Andrew Jackson 49 (OT)

Dreher 23, Lakewood 47

Eau Claire 13, Pelion 20 (Thursday game)

Goose Creek 14, Sumter 31

Hartsville 30, Camden 29

Irmo 6, River Bluff 50

In The Swamp, River Bluff runs to a 49-6 win over Irmo as the Gators continue their impressive start to the season.@RBGatorFootball pic.twitter.com/EnVC7dMaES — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) September 3, 2022

Lake Marion 35, Wagener-Salley 14

Lugoff-Elgin 32, Darlington 14

Mid-Carolina 49, Whitmire 19

Richland Northeast 22, Keenan 36

Ridge View 46, Lower Richland 14

Saluda 39, Ninety-Six 15

South Aiken 21, Gilbert 66

South Florence 35, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 8

Spring Valley 10, Chapin 28

Stratford 14, Lexington 28

The Lexington Wildcats with two quick strikes in the 1st quarter as they defeat Stratford 28-14.@8_taiden @coachwoolbright @LHS_WILDCATS pic.twitter.com/8zZmMi6O8C — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) September 3, 2022

Westwood 8, Blythewood 53

HIGHLIGHTS - @BHSBengalFB improves to 2-1 as they dominate Westwood 53-8, bringing the Jeanne Schmidt Memorial Axe back to @BlythewoodHigh .



Big performers for the Bengals included @HCollins06 and @JacobGary19 . @WLTX #Blitz19 pic.twitter.com/p0F8hSQfbL — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) September 3, 2022

SC INDEPENDENT SCHOOL ASSOCIATION (SCISA)

Branchville 22, Colleton Prep 53

Hammond 7, Gaffney 14

Heathwood Hall 13, Bethlehem Christian 16

Northside Christian 41, Orangeburg Prep 36

Patrick Henry 19, Lee Academy 40

Pinewood Prep 27, Ben Lippen 30

Trinity Collegiate 46, Cardinal Newman 58

Wilson Hall 7, Laurence Manning 19

Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!