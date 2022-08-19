Midlands high school football: August 19 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — FOOTBALL IS BACK!
Week zero of high school football gets underway tonight!
Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
Here are the Midlands match ups we're following.
- Blythewood v. Ridge View (Game of the Week)
- Chapin v. Irmo
- Myrtle Beach v. Camden
- River Bluff v. Lugoff-Elgin
- Westwood v. Spring Valley
- Union County v. Newberry
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson v. White Knoll
- Swansea v. Airport
- Greenwood v. AC Flora
- Crestwood v. Richland Northeast
- Dreher v. WJ Keenan
Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.