x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Midlands high school football: August 19 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, August 19, 2022.

More Videos

COLUMBIA, S.C. — FOOTBALL IS BACK!

Week zero of high school football gets underway tonight!

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

RELATED: The first AP College football poll is out. Here's where Clemson is ranked

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

Here are the Midlands match ups we're following. 

  • Blythewood v. Ridge View (Game of the Week)
  • Chapin v. Irmo
  • Myrtle Beach v. Camden
  • River Bluff v. Lugoff-Elgin
  • Westwood v. Spring Valley

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

  • Union County v. Newberry
  • Orangeburg-Wilkinson v. White Knoll
  • Swansea v. Airport
  • Greenwood v. AC Flora
  • Crestwood v. Richland Northeast
  • Dreher v. WJ Keenan

RELATED: Nominate a student-athlete to be the News19 Player of the Week

Be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out