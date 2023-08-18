x
High School

Friday Night Blitz: August 18, 2023 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, August 18, 2023.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — FOOTBALL IS BACK!

Week zero of high school football is underway in the Midlands! 

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Here are the games we're following tonight.

  • Lexington v. West Florence (Game of the Week)
  • Airport v. Swansea
  • Bethune Bowman v. Pelion
  • Clinton v. Batesburg-Leesville
  • Columbia v. CA Johnson.
  • Hammond v. Prince Avenue Christian
  • Keenan v. Dreher
  • Ridge View v. Blythewood
  • Spring Valley v. Westwood  

Then tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

