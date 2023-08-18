Friday Night Blitz: August 18, 2023 scores and highlights

Scores and highlights from high school football games on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — FOOTBALL IS BACK!

Week zero of high school football is underway in the Midlands!

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

Here are the games we're following tonight.

Lexington v. West Florence (Game of the Week)

Airport v. Swansea

Bethune Bowman v. Pelion

Clinton v. Batesburg-Leesville

Columbia v. CA Johnson.

Hammond v. Prince Avenue Christian

Keenan v. Dreher

Ridge View v. Blythewood

Spring Valley v. Westwood

FOOTBALL IS BACK! 🏈 Tweet us your team & player shout outs before the Friday Night Blitz gets underway tonight using the #Blitz19 hashtag! 👉 @ReggieWLTX & @chandlerdmack will share some of them on 📺 tonight at 11! #scsports #sctweets. pic.twitter.com/Spsj3EPqnm — News19 WLTX (@WLTX) August 18, 2023

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.