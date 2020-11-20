Friday Night Blitz: Friday, November 20 Playoffs

We're following SCISA football championship games and SCHSL football playoff games around the Midlands, and the weather looks great for teams to battle it out tonight.
Here the games we're following tonight.
2020 SCHSL Football Playoffs
Class AAAAA - Lower State
- Carolina Forest at Dutch Fork
- River Bluff at Sumter
Class AAAA - Upper State
- Catawba Ridge at Irmo
- South Pointe at A.C. Flora
Class AAA - Lower State
- Dillon at Gilbert
- Camden at Oceanside Collegiate - Forfeited by Oceanside Collegiate
Forfeit puts Camden in 3A Lower State Final
Class AA - Upper State
- Christ Church at Gray Collegiate
Class AA - Lower State
- Andrews at Pelion
2020 SCISA State Championships
8-Man Division - State Championship
- Richard Winn vs. Holly Hill Academy
Class 3A - State Championship
- Laurence Manning Academy vs. Hammond
NOTE: The Class 1A state championship game between Lee Academy and Thomas Heyward Academy will be played on Saturday evening.
