Friday Night Blitz: Friday, November 20 Playoffs

Scores and highlights from high school football playoff games on Friday, November 20.

We're following SCISA football championship games and SCHSL football playoff games around the Midlands, and the weather looks great for teams to battle it out tonight.

Here the games we're following tonight.

2020 SCHSL Football Playoffs

Class AAAAA - Lower State

Carolina Forest at Dutch Fork

River Bluff at Sumter

Class AAAA - Upper State

Catawba Ridge at Irmo

South Pointe at A.C. Flora

Class AAA - Lower State

Dillon at Gilbert

Camden at Oceanside Collegiate - Forfeited by Oceanside Collegiate

Forfeit puts Camden in 3A Lower State Final

Big high school football news - Camden vs Oceanside Collegiate game is cancelled due to COVID-19 cases with Oceanside. Camden moves on to the 3A Lower State final and will host Gilbert-Dillon winner.#blitz19 — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) November 20, 2020

Class AA - Upper State

Christ Church at Gray Collegiate

Class AA - Lower State

Andrews at Pelion

Pelion senior is a News19 Player of the Week Will Jeffcoat will play collegiately at Army West Point. When Will Jeffcoat was a freshman, he weighed 180 pounds. As a senior, Jeffcoat now weighs 270 pounds thanks to dedication in the weight room. His talent caught the eye of the Army coaching staff and that is where Jeffcoat will play next season.

2020 SCISA State Championships

8-Man Division - State Championship

Richard Winn vs. Holly Hill Academy

Class 3A - State Championship

Laurence Manning Academy vs. Hammond

NOTE: The Class 1A state championship game between Lee Academy and Thomas Heyward Academy will be played on Saturday evening.

