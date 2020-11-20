x
Friday Night Blitz: Friday, November 20 Playoffs

Scores and highlights from high school football playoff games on Friday, November 20.
We're following SCISA football championship games and SCHSL football playoff games around the Midlands, and the weather looks great for teams to battle it out tonight. 

Here the games we're following tonight.

2020 SCHSL Football Playoffs

Class AAAAA - Lower State

  • Carolina Forest at Dutch Fork
  • River Bluff at Sumter

Class AAAA - Upper State

  • Catawba Ridge at Irmo
  • South Pointe at A.C. Flora

Class AAA - Lower State

Class AA - Upper State

  • Christ Church at Gray Collegiate

Class AA - Lower State

  • Andrews at Pelion
2020 SCISA State Championships

8-Man Division - State Championship

  • Richard Winn vs. Holly Hill Academy

Class 3A - State Championship 

  • Laurence Manning Academy vs. Hammond

NOTE: The Class 1A state championship game between Lee Academy and Thomas Heyward Academy will be played on Saturday evening.

Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights throughout the evening. We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag. And be sure to tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

