Friday Night Blitz: Friday, December 4 - SCHSL State Championships

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Friday Night Blitz is down to one S.C. High School League championship game after another was sidelined due to COVID-19.

Tonight, we're following the 5A State Championship between T.L. Hanna and Dutch Fork High School over at Benedict College.

5A State Championship: T.L. Hanna vs. Dutch Fork

The Drive for Five may be ready to hit overdrive.

Kickoff is minutes away as Dutch Fork faces T.L. Hanna for the 5A state championship.#blitz19 @dfhsfootball pic.twitter.com/0Jm9KjntuS — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) December 5, 2020

POSTPONED >> 2A State Championship: Abbeville vs. Marion High School

The 2A State Championship game between Abbeville and Marion was postponed due to COVID-19. Officials with the S.C. High School League say they will announce the new date and time one a venue has been reserved and the teams confirm their ability to compete. All tickets purchased this week will be honored at that time.

Class AA Football Championship contest scheduled for Friday, Dec 4, has been postponed due to Covid-19 virus. It will be rescheduled once a venue has been reserved & teams confirm their ability to compete. All tickets purchased this week will be honored at that time. pic.twitter.com/FTbsjYTOw6 — SCHSL (@SCHSL) December 3, 2020

SATURDAY

The remainder of the State Championship games are scheduled for Saturday.

They are:

1A State Championship: Southside Christian vs. Lake View (11:30 a.m. at Benedict College)

3A State Championship: Daniel vs. Camden (3:30 p.m. at Spring Valley High School)

4A State Championship: A.C. Flora vs. North Myrtle Beach (7:30 p.m. at Benedict College)

WATCH - @ACFloraFootball HC Dustin Curtis (@CoachCurtis35 ) on Saturday's game and what winning @acflorahigh 's 1st football state title will mean for the community.



"It will mean a lot, a lot of people here grew up around this school, so to culminate it is special." @WLTX pic.twitter.com/LehC2KQBo8 — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) December 3, 2020

Of course, you can count on News 19's Reggie Anderson and Chandler Mack to cover those games.

DATE TBD:

2A State Championship: Abbeville vs. Marion High School (Postponed due to COVID-19)

Class AA Football State Championship contest scheduled for Friday, December 4, 2020, has been postponed due to Covid-19 virus. Abbeville High School and Marion High School were to compete for the AA title at Spring Valley High tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. — SCHSL (@SCHSL) December 3, 2020

