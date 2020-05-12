Friday Night Blitz: Friday, December 4 - SCHSL State Championships

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Friday Night Blitz is down to one S.C. High School League championship game after another was sidelined due to COVID-19.
Tonight, we're following the 5A State Championship between T.L. Hanna and Dutch Fork High School over at Benedict College.
5A State Championship: T.L. Hanna vs. Dutch Fork
POSTPONED >> 2A State Championship: Abbeville vs. Marion High School
The 2A State Championship game between Abbeville and Marion was postponed due to COVID-19. Officials with the S.C. High School League say they will announce the new date and time one a venue has been reserved and the teams confirm their ability to compete. All tickets purchased this week will be honored at that time.
SATURDAY
The remainder of the State Championship games are scheduled for Saturday.
They are:
1A State Championship: Southside Christian vs. Lake View (11:30 a.m. at Benedict College)
3A State Championship: Daniel vs. Camden (3:30 p.m. at Spring Valley High School)
4A State Championship: A.C. Flora vs. North Myrtle Beach (7:30 p.m. at Benedict College)
Of course, you can count on News 19's Reggie Anderson and Chandler Mack to cover those games.
DATE TBD:
2A State Championship: Abbeville vs. Marion High School (Postponed due to COVID-19)
