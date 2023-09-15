Friday Night Blitz: Sept. 15, 2023 scores and highlights

Reggie Anderson and Chandler Mack have scores and highlights from area high school football games on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week four of high school football is underway.

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

Here are some of the games we're following tonight:

AC Flora at Camden

Crestwood at North Central

Goose Creek vs Blythewood

Hammond at Wilson Hall

Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman

Lexington at Gilbert

Midland Valley at Westwood

North Augusta at Dutch Fork

Porter Gaud at Ben Lippen

Richland Northeast vs Spring Valley

Ridge View at Dreher

River Bluff at Lower Richland

South Aiken at White Knoll

Swansea at CA Johnson

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.