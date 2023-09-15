x
High School

Friday Night Blitz: Sept. 15, 2023 scores and highlights

Reggie Anderson and Chandler Mack have scores and highlights from area high school football games on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week four of high school football is underway.

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Got scores to report?  Email us or tweet us!

Here are some of the games we're following tonight: 

  • AC Flora at Camden
  • Crestwood at North Central
  • Goose Creek vs Blythewood
  • Hammond at Wilson Hall 
  • Heathwood Hall at Cardinal Newman
  • Lexington at Gilbert 
  • Midland Valley at Westwood

  • North Augusta at Dutch Fork 
  • Porter Gaud at Ben Lippen 
  • Richland Northeast vs Spring Valley
  • Ridge View at Dreher 
  • River Bluff at Lower Richland
  • South Aiken at White Knoll
  • Swansea at CA Johnson

Then tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

