High School

Friday Night Blitz: Week 6 scores and highlights

Reggie Anderson and Chandler Mack have scores and highlights from area high school football games.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week five of South Carolina high school football is underway. 

Here are some of the games we'll be following tonight. 

  • Airport v. Irmo
  • Ben Lippen v. Cardinal Newman’
  • Chapin v. AC Flora
  • Columbia v. Eau Claire
  • Dorman v. River Bluff
  • Hampton County v. Brookland-Cayce
  • Oceanside v. Sumter
  • Saluda v. Gilbert (Game of the Week)
  • Weddington NC v. Dutch Fork

