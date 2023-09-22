Friday Night Blitz: Week 6 scores and highlights

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week five of South Carolina high school football is underway.
Follow us on Twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
Here are some of the games we'll be following tonight.
- Airport v. Irmo
- Ben Lippen v. Cardinal Newman’
- Chapin v. AC Flora
- Columbia v. Eau Claire
- Dorman v. River Bluff
- Hampton County v. Brookland-Cayce
- Oceanside v. Sumter
- Saluda v. Gilbert (Game of the Week)
- Weddington NC v. Dutch Fork
RELATED: SC lawmakers looking to change how charter, private schools compete athletically against public schools
Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
Then tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.