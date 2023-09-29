Friday Night Blitz: Week 6

Reggie Anderson and Chandler Mack have scores and highlights from area high school football games on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week six of high school football is underway!

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

Here are some the games we're following tonight.

Chapin v. Lexington (Game of the Week)

Orangeburg-Wilkinson v. Brookland-Cayce

Richland Northeast v. Irmo

White Knoll v. River Bluff

Gray Collegiate v. Eau Claire

Lakewood v. Camden

Socastee v. Sumter

Northwood v. Wilson Hall

Mid-Carolina v. Fairfield Central

Westwood v. AC Flora

Bamberg-Ehhardt v. Ben Lippen

John Paul v. Cardinal Newman

Lewisville v. CA Johnson

Got scores to report? Email us or tweet us!

Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.