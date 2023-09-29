Friday Night Blitz: Week 6

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week six of high school football is underway!
Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
Here are some the games we're following tonight.
- Chapin v. Lexington (Game of the Week)
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson v. Brookland-Cayce
- Richland Northeast v. Irmo
- White Knoll v. River Bluff
- Gray Collegiate v. Eau Claire
- Lakewood v. Camden
- Socastee v. Sumter
- Northwood v. Wilson Hall
- Mid-Carolina v. Fairfield Central
- Westwood v. AC Flora
- Bamberg-Ehhardt v. Ben Lippen
- John Paul v. Cardinal Newman
- Lewisville v. CA Johnson
Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.
Then tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.