High School

Friday Night Blitz: Week 6

Reggie Anderson and Chandler Mack have scores and highlights from area high school football games on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week six of high school football is underway!

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Here are some the games we're following tonight.   

  • Chapin v. Lexington (Game of the Week) 
  • Orangeburg-Wilkinson v. Brookland-Cayce
  • Richland Northeast v. Irmo
  • White Knoll v. River Bluff
  • Gray Collegiate v. Eau Claire
  • Lakewood v. Camden
  • Socastee v. Sumter 

  • Northwood v. Wilson Hall 
  • Mid-Carolina v. Fairfield Central
  • Westwood v. AC Flora 
  • Bamberg-Ehhardt v. Ben Lippen 
  • John Paul v. Cardinal Newman
  • Lewisville v. CA Johnson

Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Then tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

