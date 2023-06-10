Friday Night Blitz: October 6 scores and highlights

Reggie Anderson and Chandler Mack have scores and highlights from area high school football games on Friday, October 6, 2023.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week seven of high school football is underway!

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Here are some of the games we'll be following tonight.

AC Flora v. Richland Northeast

Brookland-Cayce v. Lower Richland

Camden Military v. Heathwood Hall

Cardinal Newman v. Hammond

Darlington v. Camden

Dutch Fork v. White Knoll (Game of the Week)

Irmo v. Ridge View

Keenan v. Columbia

Lexington v. River Bluff

Midland Valley v. Airport

Orangeburg-Wilkinson v. Dreher

Westwood v. Lugoff-Elgin

Follow us every Friday on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.