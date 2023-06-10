x
High School

Friday Night Blitz: October 6 scores and highlights

Reggie Anderson and Chandler Mack have scores and highlights from area high school football games on Friday, October 6, 2023.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Week seven of high school football is underway! 

Follow us on twitter for score updates and highlights, and be sure to share your photos with us! We'll be using the #Blitz19 hashtag.

Got scores to report?  Email us or tweet us!

Here are some of the games we'll be following tonight.

  • AC Flora v. Richland Northeast
  • Brookland-Cayce v. Lower Richland
  • Camden Military v. Heathwood Hall 
  • Cardinal Newman v. Hammond
  • Darlington v. Camden
  • Dutch Fork v. White Knoll (Game of the Week)
  • Irmo v. Ridge View 
  • Keenan v. Columbia
  • Lexington v. River Bluff
  • Midland Valley v. Airport
  • Orangeburg-Wilkinson v. Dreher 
  • Westwood v. Lugoff-Elgin

Then tune in to News 19 at 11 p.m. for full coverage and game highlights.

