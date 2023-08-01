South Carolina lands another 5-star prospect from the Washington, D.C. area

Edge rusher Dylan Stewart is rated as one of the top players at his position in the country.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The DMV is becoming quite a prosperous area for South Carolina recruiting.

For the second consecutive recruiting cycle, the Gamecocks land a 5-star prospect from the area known as the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.

Edge rusher Dylan Stewart, from Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, D.C. announced on social media that he has committed to South Carolina.

Stewart is listed as the third highest ranked commitment in program history. The 6-5, 235-pound Stewart is listed in the 247 Sports Composite Ranking as the #10 overall prospect nationally and the #2-ranked edge rusher in the country.

Back in February, Carolina landed athlete Nyckoles Harbor from Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C.. Harbour has Olympic speed and is set to play receiver for the Gamecocks while also running track in the spring.