Gamecocks land another big-time prospect for 2024

Tight end Michael Smith from Savannah announced he is coming to Carolina to play for the Gamecocks.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — South Carolina have landed another high-profile pledge for the class of 2024 as four-star tight end Michael Smith from Savannah announced his commitment to the Gamecocks in a ceremony at Calvary Day School.

Smith chose the Gamecocks over Ohio State and Arkansas with other offers including Alabama, Florida, Texas, Penn State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Oklahoma, Michigan State and Kentucky.

Rated as a consensus top 10 prospect nationally at tight end. Last season for Calvary Day School, Smith caught 24 passes for 601 yards and 12 touchdowns. As a sophomore he caught 48 passes for 684 yards and nine touchdowns.