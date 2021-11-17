Cardinal Newman standout signs with South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Last week, Ashlyn Watkins put the finishing touches on her decision to continue her athletic career.
The Cardinal Newman post player who is ranked fourth nationally at her position had her choices down to the SEC and the ACC. South Carolina and North Carolina.
With a gymnasium full of Cardinal Newman students and faculty and her family by her side, Watkins had two hats at the podium and the one in blue was left alone as she grabbed the Gamecock hat and publicly announced she will continue her basketball career with the Gamecocks.
Moments later, Watkins put pen to paper and signed her national letter of intent.
This past season, Watkins averaged 16.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.7 blocks, and 2.1 assists per game.
Her high school coach, Asia Dozier, played for Staley and now Watkins will do likewise.
But now that her college decision is official, Watkins will now turn her attention to Cardinal Newman where she hopes to leave with four consecutive SCISA 3A state titles. Also, she could very improve improve her overall ranking for the Class of 2022 as she is currently ranked 12th.