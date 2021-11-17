Cardinal Newman standout signs with South Carolina

Cardinal Newman post player Ashlyn Watkins is ranked as a top 15 prospect nationally.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Last week, Ashlyn Watkins put the finishing touches on her decision to continue her athletic career.

The Cardinal Newman post player who is ranked fourth nationally at her position had her choices down to the SEC and the ACC. South Carolina and North Carolina.

With a gymnasium full of Cardinal Newman students and faculty and her family by her side, Watkins had two hats at the podium and the one in blue was left alone as she grabbed the Gamecock hat and publicly announced she will continue her basketball career with the Gamecocks.

Moments later, Watkins put pen to paper and signed her national letter of intent.

This past season, Watkins averaged 16.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 2.7 blocks, and 2.1 assists per game.

Her high school coach, Asia Dozier, played for Staley and now Watkins will do likewise.