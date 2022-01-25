Local products selected for McDonald's All-American Games

The best high school basketball players in the country will be in Chicago in late March for the McDonald's All-American Games.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The rosters for the 45th annual McDonald's All-American Games have been announced and two future Gamecocks will be in the Windy City for the late March showcase of the best high school basketball players in the country.

Ashlyn Watkins from Cardinal Newman and East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper, both of whom are South Carolina signees, make the prestigious list.

Watkins is a 6-3 post player who is ranked 12th overall by ESPN for the Class of 2022. She is averaging 20.3 points and 14.8 points per game for the three-time defending SCISA state champion Cardinals.

Cooper is a 6-0 point guard who is ranked 18th overall by ESPN for the Class of 2022. She is averaging 27.1 points, 14.3 rebounds and nine assists per game.

Also chosen to make the trip to Chicago is former Blythewood standout Julian Phillips who is finishing up his prep career at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri. Phillips is a 6-8 power forward who is ranked 11th overall in the country by ESPN.

The 48 high school seniors – comprising the top 24 girls and 24 boys in the country – were selected for the McDonald's All-American Games from more than 760 nominated players by a committee of basketball experts. Julian, Talaysia and Ashlyn are now etched in history alongside more than 1,584 high school players to be named to the McDonald’s All American Games since 1977 – a legendary group including the likes of Michael Jordan, Breanna Stewart, LeBron James, Trae Young, Azzi Fudd, James Harden, Kobe Bryant, Jalen Green, Cade Cunningham, Paige Bueckers, Chet Holmgren and Sabrina Ionescu.