New Gamecock head football coach Shane Beamer has the first commitment for his program since taking over the Carolina program earlier this month.

It's not the first commitment for Shane Beamer at South Carolina but it is his first as the Gamecocks' new head football coach.

Former T.L. Hanna Yellow Jacket Isaiah Norris switched his commitment from Middle Tennessee to South Carolina on Christmas Day. He made his announcement on social media. Norris was the first offer Beamer extended after taking over the Gamecock program.

Norris goes to a program that has an immediate need for help in the secondary.

Gamecock nation, it’s official I’m coming home 🖤 pic.twitter.com/qC7TjCSq2H — Isaiah Norris (@zayy__1) December 25, 2020

Norris most recently attended Georgia Military College as a defensive back where he was a teammate of South Carolina signee, Marcellas Dial. Norris also had offers from Tennessee and Washington.