Local playmakers choose to stay home and play for the Gamecocks

Chapin receiver Zavier Short and Spring Valley quarterback DQ Smith will sign with South Carolina on the first day of the early signing period.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On National Signing Day Eve, two local players publicly committed to South Carolina after strongly considering other options.

Chapin receiver Zavier Short, who had been a longtime commit to Appalachian State, flipped his commitment to South Carolina after receiving an offer two weeks ago.

While Short made plenty of plays at receiver, he is expected to work as a hybrid H-back. He will also be in the tight ends room during meetings and position coach Erik Kimrey has had a friendship with Short dating back to Kimrey's days as Hammond's head coach.

At Spring Valley High School is where DQ Smith made plenty of plays at quarterback for the Vikings. He has the option of playing quarterback at Georgia Southern, but he will instead transition to defensive back for South Carolina.