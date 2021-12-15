Local playmakers choose to stay home and play for the Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On National Signing Day Eve, two local players publicly committed to South Carolina after strongly considering other options.
Chapin receiver Zavier Short, who had been a longtime commit to Appalachian State, flipped his commitment to South Carolina after receiving an offer two weeks ago.
While Short made plenty of plays at receiver, he is expected to work as a hybrid H-back. He will also be in the tight ends room during meetings and position coach Erik Kimrey has had a friendship with Short dating back to Kimrey's days as Hammond's head coach.
At Spring Valley High School is where DQ Smith made plenty of plays at quarterback for the Vikings. He has the option of playing quarterback at Georgia Southern, but he will instead transition to defensive back for South Carolina.
A former News19 Player of the Week, Smith received his offer from Carolina last February.