Lexington softball standout named Gatorade Player of the Year

Sarah Gordon had a record-setting senior season for the Wildcats who competed in the Class 5A state championship series.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Sarah Gordon certainly left a legacy in Lexington softball and that legacy continues to grow.

Gordon has been named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year, the first Wildcat softball player to earn that award.

This past season, Gordon set a Lexington single-season record with 19 home runs. She batted .598 with 52 RBI and 26 walks, while striking out just eight times. She was intentionally walked seven times in the postseason.

Her outstanding season at the plate played a key role in the Wildcats advancing to the Class 5A state championship series where they lost a hard-fought three-game series to Fort Mill.

A former News19 Player of the Week, Gordon has volunteered locally on behalf of the Special Olympics and Unified sports. She also has donated her time to Students in Action, a Lexington High group that recently organized a donation drive for Ukraine. The Gatorade Player of the Year award highlights those athletes who perform at a high level in their chosen sport while also setting high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.