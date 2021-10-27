x
High School

Blythewood records a dominating performance in Class 5A state golf championship

For the second time in three years, Blythewood wins the Class 5A state golf championship at the Country Club of South Carolina.

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Country Club of South Carolina in Florence offered a tough but fair challenge for the competitors in the Class AAAAA state golf championship.

Blythewood was far and away the class of the field as the Bengals won by 47 strokes over Chapin who had its best showing since joining Class 5A.

The Benglas won their second title in the last three seasons as they put up a two-day total of 583 (7-over par).  Blythewood won all of its tournaments this season in dominating fashion and that trend continued this week in the Pee Dee. 

