Eubanks wins South Carolina Golf Association Junior Championship

FLORENCE, S.C. — The South Carolina Golf Association Junior Championship gave the top players in the state a chance to showcase their skills at the Florence Country Club and one rising senior at South Aiken took full advantage of the opportunity.
Miles Eubanks fired a tournament-low 7-under 64 to finish at 11-under par, good enough for a five-shot victory in the 64th State Junior Championship.
Eubanks is a rising senior at South Aiken High School and will play at the next level for the College of Charleston.
The highest finishing Midlands golfer was A.C. Flora product Adam Hunt who ended tied for third after a final round 2-under 69. He finished with a three-day total of 5-under par.