Jackson Byrd wins Matt NeSmith Junior Championship

The son of former Clemson All-American and current PGA Tour golfer Jonathan Byrd, Jackson finished the three-day event at 3-under par and won the tournament by two strokes.

Jackson is part of a golfing family that includes his dad and his uncle Jordan who recently took over as the new head men's golf coach at Clemson. Jonathan and Jordan are graduates of Spring Valley High School so Jackson comes back to the Midlands where his family has ties and will bring home a championship trophy.