x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

High School

Lexington girls return to the top of 5A golf

The Lexington Wildcats recorded a runaway victory in the Class 5A state golf championship.

The Lexington girls golf team recorded an overall score of 2-under par to win the 5A state championship in record-setting fashion by 32 strokes over defending champion Blythewood.

Lexington teammates Molly Hardwick and Isabella Rawl finished 1-2 in the individual standings. Hardwick finished at 7-under, one shot from the record-setting score set by former Lexington golfer and current LPGA competitor Lauren Stephenson.

Rawl finished the tournament at 5-under par.

The win was Lexington's 14th overall state championship and fourth in the last five years.