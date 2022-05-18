A.C. Flora golf team cruises to another state title

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — With Luke Sullivan setting the pace by finishing one stroke shy of posting the top individual total, the A.C. Flora golf team lapped the field in the Class AAAA state championship.
The Falcons finished with a two-day total of 565, 40 shots better than second-place North Augusta.
Several A.C. Flora players are members of the Forest Lake Club which hosted the state championship and that familairity helped the Falcons win their second consecutive state championship and 16th overall.