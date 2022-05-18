A.C. Flora golf team cruises to another state title

The Falcons won the Class AAAA state championship by 40 strokes over North Augusta.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — With Luke Sullivan setting the pace by finishing one stroke shy of posting the top individual total, the A.C. Flora golf team lapped the field in the Class AAAA state championship.

The Falcons finished with a two-day total of 565, 40 shots better than second-place North Augusta.