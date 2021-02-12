Gray Collegiate preps for first state title game appearance

For the first time in program history, the Gray Collegiate War Eagles will play in a State Title Game this Friday.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Friday, the Gray Collegiate War Eagles will play in their first state title game in program history.

In just their seventh season as a program, the War Eagles will take on Silver Bluff in the Class 2A State title. They enter the game with a 12-1 record and are coming off a 35-28 win against Newberry in the Upper State Championship.

Head Coach Adam Holmes says the team reaching the State Title game is a tremendous achievement.

“To make it to a State Title game is a tremendous accomplishment, I'm super proud of our team.“ Holmes said.