Gray Collegiate preps for first state title game appearance

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Friday, the Gray Collegiate War Eagles will play in their first state title game in program history.
In just their seventh season as a program, the War Eagles will take on Silver Bluff in the Class 2A State title. They enter the game with a 12-1 record and are coming off a 35-28 win against Newberry in the Upper State Championship.
Head Coach Adam Holmes says the team reaching the State Title game is a tremendous achievement.
“To make it to a State Title game is a tremendous accomplishment, I'm super proud of our team.“ Holmes said.
Kickoff for the game is at 7:00 at Charles W. Johnson Stadium.